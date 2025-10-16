HR

Study: Nearly 7 in 10 Romanians say job impacts wellbeing, only 37% receive extra benefits

16 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nearly seven out of ten Romanian employees say their job negatively impacts their overall wellbeing, while only 37% receive any form of non-wage benefits, according to a new study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research in partnership with Up Romania. The research explored how Romanians define complete wellbeing, or “Wellbeing 360°,” and what factors most influence it. 

Respondents most often associated wellbeing with emotional balance (70%), financial stability (70%), and physical health (64%). Women tend to prioritize emotional wellbeing (75%), while men emphasize free time (41%).

The study also found strong generational differences. For Generation Z, financial wellbeing is the top priority (72%), while Millennials focus more on emotional balance (69%). Gen X respondents view financial and emotional aspects as equally important, and Baby Boomers place the greatest emphasis on financial stability (76%).

Work remains a key factor influencing wellbeing, with 69% of employees saying their job affects their general state of mind, especially those working in small and medium-sized companies (74%). During busy periods, Romanians most often sacrifice free time (57%), sleep (39%), and personal relationships (36%).

Among those who do not receive extra benefits, the most desired perks are holiday vouchers (44%), private medical subscriptions (39%), and meal vouchers (37%). Employees who already receive benefits say they would like bonuses (58%), more time off (54%), or cultural subscriptions such as theatre and concert passes (28%).

“Complete wellbeing for Romanians is not limited to physical health or financial resources — it means a balance between emotional wellbeing, social relationships, free time, and self-care. The study shows that although a third of people still see caring for their wellbeing as a luxury or a trend, more and more Romanians are beginning to view it as normal or a daily necessity. This trend signals a growing maturity in attitudes toward wellbeing,” said Marius Luican, CEO of Reveal Marketing Research.

The study also showed that interest in digital wellbeing platforms is growing. While only 15% of Romanians use such apps frequently, almost half (47%) said they would be willing to pay for them, mainly for fitness, mindfulness, or nutrition-related tools.

The survey was conducted online between September 13–19, 2025, among 803 employed internet users aged 18 and over from urban areas, with a margin of error of ±3.5%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

Study: Nearly 7 in 10 Romanians say job impacts wellbeing, only 37% receive extra benefits

16 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nearly seven out of ten Romanian employees say their job negatively impacts their overall wellbeing, while only 37% receive any form of non-wage benefits, according to a new study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research in partnership with Up Romania. The research explored how Romanians define complete wellbeing, or “Wellbeing 360°,” and what factors most influence it. 

Respondents most often associated wellbeing with emotional balance (70%), financial stability (70%), and physical health (64%). Women tend to prioritize emotional wellbeing (75%), while men emphasize free time (41%).

The study also found strong generational differences. For Generation Z, financial wellbeing is the top priority (72%), while Millennials focus more on emotional balance (69%). Gen X respondents view financial and emotional aspects as equally important, and Baby Boomers place the greatest emphasis on financial stability (76%).

Work remains a key factor influencing wellbeing, with 69% of employees saying their job affects their general state of mind, especially those working in small and medium-sized companies (74%). During busy periods, Romanians most often sacrifice free time (57%), sleep (39%), and personal relationships (36%).

Among those who do not receive extra benefits, the most desired perks are holiday vouchers (44%), private medical subscriptions (39%), and meal vouchers (37%). Employees who already receive benefits say they would like bonuses (58%), more time off (54%), or cultural subscriptions such as theatre and concert passes (28%).

“Complete wellbeing for Romanians is not limited to physical health or financial resources — it means a balance between emotional wellbeing, social relationships, free time, and self-care. The study shows that although a third of people still see caring for their wellbeing as a luxury or a trend, more and more Romanians are beginning to view it as normal or a daily necessity. This trend signals a growing maturity in attitudes toward wellbeing,” said Marius Luican, CEO of Reveal Marketing Research.

The study also showed that interest in digital wellbeing platforms is growing. While only 15% of Romanians use such apps frequently, almost half (47%) said they would be willing to pay for them, mainly for fitness, mindfulness, or nutrition-related tools.

The survey was conducted online between September 13–19, 2025, among 803 employed internet users aged 18 and over from urban areas, with a margin of error of ±3.5%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 October 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu accuses president Nicușor Dan of pressuring judges
16 October 2025
Politics
Romanian Parliament passes private pensions law limiting disbursements
16 October 2025
Business
German power tool manufacturer STIHL inaugurates EUR 125 mln factory in western Romania
16 October 2025
Macro
Romania’s industrial output plunges 3.3% y/y to new record low in August
16 October 2025
Justice
Former consumer protection chief Cristian Popescu-Piedone indicted for allegedly warning hotel of inspection
15 October 2025
Events
Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timișoara exhibition on Pompeii
15 October 2025
Events
Oprah Winfrey to headline major business summit in Bucharest in 2026
15 October 2025
Justice
Romanian inmate hacks into prison IT system, modifies sentences for others