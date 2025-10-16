Study: Nearly 7 in 10 Romanians say job impacts wellbeing, only 37% receive extra benefits

Nearly seven out of ten Romanian employees say their job negatively impacts their overall wellbeing, while only 37% receive any form of non-wage benefits, according to a new study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research in partnership with Up Romania. The research explored how Romanians define complete wellbeing, or “Wellbeing 360°,” and what factors most influence it.

Respondents most often associated wellbeing with emotional balance (70%), financial stability (70%), and physical health (64%). Women tend to prioritize emotional wellbeing (75%), while men emphasize free time (41%).

The study also found strong generational differences. For Generation Z, financial wellbeing is the top priority (72%), while Millennials focus more on emotional balance (69%). Gen X respondents view financial and emotional aspects as equally important, and Baby Boomers place the greatest emphasis on financial stability (76%).

Work remains a key factor influencing wellbeing, with 69% of employees saying their job affects their general state of mind, especially those working in small and medium-sized companies (74%). During busy periods, Romanians most often sacrifice free time (57%), sleep (39%), and personal relationships (36%).

Among those who do not receive extra benefits, the most desired perks are holiday vouchers (44%), private medical subscriptions (39%), and meal vouchers (37%). Employees who already receive benefits say they would like bonuses (58%), more time off (54%), or cultural subscriptions such as theatre and concert passes (28%).

“Complete wellbeing for Romanians is not limited to physical health or financial resources — it means a balance between emotional wellbeing, social relationships, free time, and self-care. The study shows that although a third of people still see caring for their wellbeing as a luxury or a trend, more and more Romanians are beginning to view it as normal or a daily necessity. This trend signals a growing maturity in attitudes toward wellbeing,” said Marius Luican, CEO of Reveal Marketing Research.

The study also showed that interest in digital wellbeing platforms is growing. While only 15% of Romanians use such apps frequently, almost half (47%) said they would be willing to pay for them, mainly for fitness, mindfulness, or nutrition-related tools.

The survey was conducted online between September 13–19, 2025, among 803 employed internet users aged 18 and over from urban areas, with a margin of error of ±3.5%.

(Photo source: Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime.com)