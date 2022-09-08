Surveillance cameras & large fines in Iasi to ensure that people recycle

Video cameras have been set up in Iasi to notify the police whenever someone disposes of their waste improperly, and those who don't recycle risk huge fines.

The selective collection rate in Romania is just over 11%, meaning it ranks second to last in the EU, and therefore risks being fined by the European Commission.

As such, big cities are looking for solutions to raise ecological awareness and to get citizens to be civilized, according to Pro TV News.

In the city of Iasi, anyone who throws their rubbish away incorrectly without sorting it into separate recycling collection bins risks fines of up to EUR 500.

Adevărul says businesses risk even larger fines (up to ten times higher) if they do not dispose of their waste as they are supposed to.

Cătălin Neculau, director of Salubris Iasi – the company in charge of keeping the city clean, was quoted by Pro TV News: "People often don't understand that separate waste collection is an obligation. There are also citizens who think that if they have cleaned their house, the result of this cleaning must be thrown in nature or near the household, which is inappropriate behavior."

In order to ensure proper waste disposal and recycling, 250 surveillance cameras have been set up throughout Iasi, covering bin areas in every district. Next year, a further 250 waste collection points in Iasi will be video-monitored.

These cameras enable the sanitation company to see in real-time whether the rubbish is being collected correctly. At the end of each day, the local police are informed of any deviations that may have been detected.

In the first eight months of this year, police officers imposed 715 sanctions, with a total value of nearly EUR 72,000.

"Selective waste collection is mandatory under current legislation. Every day the surveillance cameras at the household points catch citizens breaking the law. Waste is thrown away haphazardly, without being collected separately and deposited in the bins assigned to each type of waste,” representatives of the sanitation company told Adevărul.

By 2025 Romania must reach a recycling rate of 55%.

