Sursa: Light art festival brings immersive installations, projections to Bucharest

Sursa International Light Art Festival, an event featuring immersive installations, projections, and light structures, will take place at the National Library of Romania from October 13 to October 19.

The event brings together international and Romanian artists “in a visual dialogue about technology, architecture and sensitivity,” the organizers announced.

“We wanted to build the opportunity to draw a clearer definition of light art. Since the field has not been theorized in our country, we lack critical analysis in this area, and there are few artists. Light art can be new media art sometimes, but sometimes it is just a light bulb, a shadow, or a sculpture made of a translucent material. So it is not always art with technology, it is art that uses light as a raw material, this could be a quick definition,” Răzvan Pascu, the initiator of Sursa, explained.

“We looked for reference artists, such as Laszlo Bordos (Hungary) and Maotik (France), artists that we have seen at international festivals such as Moulab (Italy) or In-Dialog (France) and artists from our country who work with light for a living, even if some come from architecture, others from video-mapping, others from installation art or from digital art,” he added.

Access to the event is free, based on prior registration.

(Photo: work by Catrinel Săbăciag, from the organizers)

