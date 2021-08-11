Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:15
Business

Turkish investor closes EUR 10 mln plastic pipe factory in Romania

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Turkish company Superlit, part of the Karamanci Holding group, specialised in the production and distribution of tubes and pipes worldwide, will close down its factory in Romania, located in Buzau, Profit.ro reported.

With a turnover of some EUR 10 mln and employing nearly 100, the factory was built in 2018 under a EUR 10 mln project.

The group argues that the domestic sales dropped dramatically, the transportation costs also increased and recovering its receivables from local customers turned into a difficult process recently.

However, other factors are relevant as well: the bankruptcy of the company’s main customer (an Austrian company), the increase in the prices of the raw material and supply chain problems worldwide.

All in all, Superlit cannot keep its costs below the break-even point in Romania. Superlit, founded in 1961, started production in Buzau in 2008.

That year, together with the Romanian Romet Group, Superlit built a GRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic) pipe factory in Buzau, following an investment of EUR 10 mln.

(Photo: Şafak Çakır | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:15
Business

Turkish investor closes EUR 10 mln plastic pipe factory in Romania

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Turkish company Superlit, part of the Karamanci Holding group, specialised in the production and distribution of tubes and pipes worldwide, will close down its factory in Romania, located in Buzau, Profit.ro reported.

With a turnover of some EUR 10 mln and employing nearly 100, the factory was built in 2018 under a EUR 10 mln project.

The group argues that the domestic sales dropped dramatically, the transportation costs also increased and recovering its receivables from local customers turned into a difficult process recently.

However, other factors are relevant as well: the bankruptcy of the company’s main customer (an Austrian company), the increase in the prices of the raw material and supply chain problems worldwide.

All in all, Superlit cannot keep its costs below the break-even point in Romania. Superlit, founded in 1961, started production in Buzau in 2008.

That year, together with the Romanian Romet Group, Superlit built a GRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic) pipe factory in Buzau, following an investment of EUR 10 mln.

(Photo: Şafak Çakır | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks