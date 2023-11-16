HR

Romania's sports betting leader Superbet appoints new CEO

16 November 2023

Superbet Group, the leader of the sports betting industry in Romania, announced the appointment of Jimmy Maymann as CEO effective January 15, 2024. He currently holds the position of deputy chairman of the Board of Directors.

Maymann will replace Johnny Hartnett, who will step down from the position of CEO and join the Board as a non-executive director.

An experienced technology investor, Jimmy Maymann has been instrumental in creating and growing over 10 companies and has been involved in some of their successful sales. One example is the video content platform GoViral, which he co-founded and later sold to the American company AOL in 2011.

Maymann previously served as executive vice president of AOL's portfolio of content brands. Prior to that, he was CEO of The Huffington Post, responsible for developing and implementing an international expansion strategy.

Founded in 2008, Superbet is the leader of the sports betting industry in Romania. One of its shareholders is the American giant Blackstone, which made in 2019 a minority strategic investment of EUR 175 million.

The Superbet Group is present in 10 countries, the most important markets being Romania, Belgium, Poland, and Serbia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

