Subway stations in Bucharest’s northern office areas close for upgrading this summer

The Bucharest subway stations Aurel Vlaicu and Pipera will close down in July and August to undergo modernization works at the access-control system.

The Pipera subway station will be closed between July 15 and July 21, while the Aurel Vlaicu station will be closed between July 29 and August 4, TVR reported.

Both stations, which have only one access point, are some of the capital’s busiest as many people use them to get to work at the multinationals located in the area.

Some 200,000 people are estimated to work here, and companies are starting to look at solutions for the period when the stations will be closed, according to TVR. Overground public transport in the area offers few options, with only two trams passing through the vicinity of the Pipera station.

Metrorex, the Bucharest subway operator, has started this year to modernize the access system in all of its network, looking to replace the 20-year old turnstiles with modern swing gates that facilitate both the entry and evacuation of passengers in case of emergency situations.

