Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/14/2021 - 09:05
Business

Study: half of Romanian employees are seeking better jobs

14 July 2021
More than half of Romanians are looking for a better job, disappointed by the RON 1,000 - 2,500 they receive, one-third of them do not work in the field for which they were educated, and most of the employees with higher education are paid less than EUR 1,000 per month - according to detailed academic research conducted by MAD Intelligence with a team of experts, students and professors of the University of Bucharest, quoted by Profit.ro.

Only one in nine Romanian employees, meaning 540,000 people, earn over EUR 1,000 (net) per month, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Public administration, IT services and banking are the sectors with the most well-paid employees.

"To have a 'middle class', we need an income of EUR 2,000 net per family member," according to Dumitru Miron, professor at the Academy of Economic Studies (ASE).

A Romanian family with a monthly income of EUR 2,000 net per month has a financial comfort that allows it to purchase a house of EUR 100,000 (paying EUR 400 per month for 30 years), a Duster car worth EUR 18,000 (EUR 290 per month for five years and a down payment of 25%) and a two-week holiday in Greece with a total cost of EUR 2,000-2,500. However, we are still far from forming the so-called "middle class," experts quoted by the daily concluded.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
