Study: Facebook remains the most popular social media platform in Romania

A recent study revealed that Facebook continues to be the most popular social media platform in Romania, with 93% coverage among urban Internet users. It is used by all age groups, but especially by people over 55 (98%).

People between the ages of 25 and 34 are more attracted to platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest, while young people between the ages of 18 and 24 prefer TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit or even LinkedIn, according to the New Media Adoption study carried out by media agency Spark Foundry, a member of Publicis Groupe Romania, quoted by Agerpres. Meanwhile, those over the age of 45 prefer Twitter.

Images remain the most popular type of social media content for over three-quarters of respondents (78%).

Young people (18-24 years old) prefer videos (72%) or stories on Instagram (45%), while people aged 35-44 are more attracted to live streaming (19%). Those aged between 45 and 55 years old are interested in posts made by their favourite brands (44%) and 360-degree images and videos (29%). Meanwhile, articles (61%) and audio content (33%) continue to be more appreciated by people over 55.

According to the same source, Romanians used the online environment to a greater extent compared to previous years. Thus, they were more present on platforms (53%) and social networks (48%) and made more payments (55%) and shopping online (52%).

This period’s restrictions and limitations also determined them to read news online more frequently (48%) and watch movies and series more often (43%).

At the same time, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, urban Internet users in Romania accessed social media mainly to spend their free time, to relax (65%), but also to keep in touch with loved ones (64%), reasons found especially in adults over the age of 45.

However, Romanians also continue to watch TV. According to the same study, 64% of the respondents watch TV with their family, and 41% of them confessed that in the last year, they watched more TV or online programs for children than they did before the pandemic.

“In fact, TV remains the main source of information for 43% of Romanians, who say they prefer to watch the news rather than read the information online. Young people aged 18-24 spent more time in front of the TV, an activity that brought them closer to their family,” reads the study.

The study was conducted by the media agency Spark Foundry, through online interviews, on a sample of 805 people, female and male, over 18 years old, internet users, from urban areas, between September 8-15.

