Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 11:35
Entertainment

Study: Facebook remains the most popular social media platform in Romania

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A recent study revealed that Facebook continues to be the most popular social media platform in Romania, with 93% coverage among urban Internet users. It is used by all age groups, but especially by people over 55 (98%).

People between the ages of 25 and 34 are more attracted to platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest, while young people between the ages of 18 and 24 prefer TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit or even LinkedIn, according to the New Media Adoption study carried out by media agency Spark Foundry, a member of Publicis Groupe Romania, quoted by Agerpres. Meanwhile, those over the age of 45 prefer Twitter.

Images remain the most popular type of social media content for over three-quarters of respondents (78%).

Young people (18-24 years old) prefer videos (72%) or stories on Instagram (45%), while people aged 35-44 are more attracted to live streaming (19%). Those aged between 45 and 55 years old are interested in posts made by their favourite brands (44%) and 360-degree images and videos (29%). Meanwhile, articles (61%) and audio content (33%) continue to be more appreciated by people over 55.

According to the same source, Romanians used the online environment to a greater extent compared to previous years. Thus, they were more present on platforms (53%) and social networks (48%) and made more payments (55%) and shopping online (52%).

This period’s restrictions and limitations also determined them to read news online more frequently (48%) and watch movies and series more often (43%).

At the same time, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, urban Internet users in Romania accessed social media mainly to spend their free time, to relax (65%), but also to keep in touch with loved ones (64%), reasons found especially in adults over the age of 45. 

However, Romanians also continue to watch TV. According to the same study, 64% of the respondents watch TV with their family, and 41% of them confessed that in the last year, they watched more TV or online programs for children than they did before the pandemic.

“In fact, TV remains the main source of information for 43% of Romanians, who say they prefer to watch the news rather than read the information online. Young people aged 18-24 spent more time in front of the TV, an activity that brought them closer to their family,” reads the study.

The study was conducted by the media agency Spark Foundry, through online interviews, on a sample of 805 people, female and male, over 18 years old, internet users, from urban areas, between September 8-15.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 3dm1983/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 14:43
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 11:35
Entertainment

Study: Facebook remains the most popular social media platform in Romania

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A recent study revealed that Facebook continues to be the most popular social media platform in Romania, with 93% coverage among urban Internet users. It is used by all age groups, but especially by people over 55 (98%).

People between the ages of 25 and 34 are more attracted to platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest, while young people between the ages of 18 and 24 prefer TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit or even LinkedIn, according to the New Media Adoption study carried out by media agency Spark Foundry, a member of Publicis Groupe Romania, quoted by Agerpres. Meanwhile, those over the age of 45 prefer Twitter.

Images remain the most popular type of social media content for over three-quarters of respondents (78%).

Young people (18-24 years old) prefer videos (72%) or stories on Instagram (45%), while people aged 35-44 are more attracted to live streaming (19%). Those aged between 45 and 55 years old are interested in posts made by their favourite brands (44%) and 360-degree images and videos (29%). Meanwhile, articles (61%) and audio content (33%) continue to be more appreciated by people over 55.

According to the same source, Romanians used the online environment to a greater extent compared to previous years. Thus, they were more present on platforms (53%) and social networks (48%) and made more payments (55%) and shopping online (52%).

This period’s restrictions and limitations also determined them to read news online more frequently (48%) and watch movies and series more often (43%).

At the same time, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, urban Internet users in Romania accessed social media mainly to spend their free time, to relax (65%), but also to keep in touch with loved ones (64%), reasons found especially in adults over the age of 45. 

However, Romanians also continue to watch TV. According to the same study, 64% of the respondents watch TV with their family, and 41% of them confessed that in the last year, they watched more TV or online programs for children than they did before the pandemic.

“In fact, TV remains the main source of information for 43% of Romanians, who say they prefer to watch the news rather than read the information online. Young people aged 18-24 spent more time in front of the TV, an activity that brought them closer to their family,” reads the study.

The study was conducted by the media agency Spark Foundry, through online interviews, on a sample of 805 people, female and male, over 18 years old, internet users, from urban areas, between September 8-15.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 3dm1983/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 14:43
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks