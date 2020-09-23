Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business
Study: Romanian companies, not ready for post-covid challenges
23 September 2020
Romanian companies need to adjust their strategies to address the business challenges posed by the pandemic. Most of them are not prepared to perform in the post-lockdown economic environment, according to a study conducted by local training and consultancy company Valoria.

According to the study, the general score that indicates the level of readiness of companies in the post-lockdown business context is 6.96.

The most deficient area is that of sales and business development, with a score of 6.70.

The biggest problem identified is that companies often do not have a CRM system that allows the traceability of sales and business development processes (score 5.59). The results also show that, in most companies, the process stages are not documented.

The area in which companies see themselves best placed is the orientation towards consumers and their needs (score 7.96), according to the report.

In the field of financial management (general score 6.92 - average level), most companies say that the main difficulty comes from the fact that they do not have the necessary technology for financial management to provide the data required for operational and strategic business decisions (score 6.59).

As a result, they cannot make quick and accurate financial forecasts, nor can they quickly implement the decided solutions (score 6.91). The strong point indicated by the responding companies here is that they have sufficient internal and external capacity to manage accounting transactions and minimize disruptions (score 7.46).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

