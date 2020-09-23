Study: Romanian companies, not ready for post-covid challenges

Romanian companies need to adjust their strategies to address the business challenges posed by the pandemic. Most of them are not prepared to perform in the post-lockdown economic environment, according to a study conducted by local training and consultancy company Valoria.

According to the study, the general score that indicates the level of readiness of companies in the post-lockdown business context is 6.96.

The most deficient area is that of sales and business development, with a score of 6.70.

The biggest problem identified is that companies often do not have a CRM system that allows the traceability of sales and business development processes (score 5.59). The results also show that, in most companies, the process stages are not documented.

The area in which companies see themselves best placed is the orientation towards consumers and their needs (score 7.96), according to the report.

In the field of financial management (general score 6.92 - average level), most companies say that the main difficulty comes from the fact that they do not have the necessary technology for financial management to provide the data required for operational and strategic business decisions (score 6.59).

As a result, they cannot make quick and accurate financial forecasts, nor can they quickly implement the decided solutions (score 6.91). The strong point indicated by the responding companies here is that they have sufficient internal and external capacity to manage accounting transactions and minimize disruptions (score 7.46).

