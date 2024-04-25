Residents evacuated after street collapses in Romania’s Slănic town

A street in the town of Slănic in Prahova county, some 120 north of Bucharest, partially collapsed on Thursday morning, April 25, forming a 2-meter deep crater on an area of over 60 sqm, the authorities announced.

Residents living nearby were evacuated while specialists checked the area.

“Considering the emergency situation in the town of Slănic in Prahova county, generated by land subsidence, followed by the formation of a crater with a depth of approximately 2 meters on an area of more than 60 square meters, […] the head of the DSU, Raed Arafat, ordered a team of DSU and IGSU personnel to be sent to the site, to be supplemented as soon as possible with construction and mining specialists,” the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announced.

The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the incident. According to local Prahovainfo.ro, the reasons may relate to the salt deposit on which the locality stands.

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta)