Martin Stoebe takes over as country manager of Beiersdorf Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova

Martin Stoebe is the country manager of Beiersdorf Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova beginning December 1st, the company announced.

He replaces Fatih Alpaslan, who joined Beiersdorf Poland as country manager.

With more than 14 years of experience in the consumer goods industry, Stoebe has been part of the Beiersdorf team since 2015. He was the country manager in Colombia for four years and a global manager for strategic projects in the company for the last couple of months, before joining the new role.

He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Mannheim, and in 2012 he got a PhD in Marketing at the University of Hamburg.

As country manager for Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, Stoebe will lead the operational and development strategy for the three countries.

The markets he will oversee have been developing rapidly in the last couple of years and are becoming increasingly competitive, he explains.

“Romania and Bulgaria have seen an impressive dynamic over the past years and belong to the fastest growing countries in Europe. We expect these countries to continue developing rapidly and play an increasingly relevant role within Europe,” Stoebe said.

The Hamburg-based Beiersdorf AG has in its portfolio brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, or Coppertone, among others. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, businesses, and consumers.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com