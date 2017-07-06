Harvard’s 2016 Teacher of the Year comes to Bucharest for full-day workshop

Steve Jarding, Harvard’s Teacher of the Year in 2016 and one of the world’s leading experts on strategic communications and public relations, will be in Bucharest on July 19, for a full-day workshop.

The event, hosted by RISE Consortium, will focus on authentic leadership.

Steve Jarding, lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, is recognized in the United States and around the world as a true “coach of leaders.” He has lectured or consulted in over 25 countries in Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe, and has won an impressive list of US Senate and gubernatorial races.

In 1996, Roll Call magazine named Jarding one of the most influential political people in Washington, and in 2002 The New York Times Magazine profiled Jarding as someone who wins races in places he is not supposed to win.

Steve Jarding graduated from the Faculty of Journalism and Political Science at South Dakota University, and has a Master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. He has been teaching at Harvard Kennedy School since 2004.

