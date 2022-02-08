Festivals in Romania: Steve Aoki joins lineup of Neversea

Steve Aoki will perform at this year’s Neversea, the music festival scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10 on a beach in Constanţa, on the coast of the Black Sea.

He joins a lineup that includes Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo.

Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Ummet Ozcan, W&W and ZHU have also been announced for the 2022 edition of the festival.

Passes for the event are priced between EUR 124 (plus taxes) for General Access and EUR 260 (plus taxes) for VIP.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

