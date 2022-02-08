Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 11:47
Entertainment

Festivals in Romania: Steve Aoki joins lineup of Neversea

08 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Steve Aoki will perform at this year’s Neversea, the music festival scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10 on a beach in Constanţa, on the coast of the Black Sea.

He joins a lineup that includes Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo.

Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Ummet Ozcan, W&W and ZHU have also been announced for the 2022 edition of the festival.

Passes for the event are priced between EUR 124 (plus taxes) for General Access and EUR 260 (plus taxes) for VIP.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 11:47
Entertainment

Festivals in Romania: Steve Aoki joins lineup of Neversea

08 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Steve Aoki will perform at this year’s Neversea, the music festival scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10 on a beach in Constanţa, on the coast of the Black Sea.

He joins a lineup that includes Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo.

Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Ummet Ozcan, W&W and ZHU have also been announced for the 2022 edition of the festival.

Passes for the event are priced between EUR 124 (plus taxes) for General Access and EUR 260 (plus taxes) for VIP.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks