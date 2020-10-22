Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:39
Real Estate

AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov

22 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AFI Europe Romania, one of the biggest investors on the local real estate market, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 21, its AFI Brasov mixed-use project.

AFI Brasov brings together a mix between a modern shopping center developed on three floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA (gross leasable area), and modern offices with a total 15,000 sqm GLA rising above the mall.

The project is located near Brasov’s historical city center.

AFI Brasov offers its visitors over 150 fashion and beauty international brands, as well as local famous brands, playgrounds, a fitness center, entertainment, banks, pharmacies and a Carrefour hypermarket. Visitors can also enjoy a 3,500 sqm green terrace, with a unique view overlooking Mount Tampa, one of Brasov’s landmarks.

"Opening a mall is always a challenge and during this period the challenge was even bigger. I am glad that with the support of our tenants we managed to complete AFI Brasov and open the mall with almost all tenants ready for business. AFI Brasov is our largest development completed this year, with a total investment of EUR 148 million. We are convinced that AFI Brasov will be a great addition to our existing retail portfolio including AFI Cotroceni and AFI Ploiesti," said Doron Klein, CEO AFI Europe Romania & Czech Republic.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 08:07
22 September 2020
Real Estate
AFI Europe finances EUR 307 mln takeover of NEPI office portfolio with bank loan
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:39
Real Estate

AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov

22 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AFI Europe Romania, one of the biggest investors on the local real estate market, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 21, its AFI Brasov mixed-use project.

AFI Brasov brings together a mix between a modern shopping center developed on three floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA (gross leasable area), and modern offices with a total 15,000 sqm GLA rising above the mall.

The project is located near Brasov’s historical city center.

AFI Brasov offers its visitors over 150 fashion and beauty international brands, as well as local famous brands, playgrounds, a fitness center, entertainment, banks, pharmacies and a Carrefour hypermarket. Visitors can also enjoy a 3,500 sqm green terrace, with a unique view overlooking Mount Tampa, one of Brasov’s landmarks.

"Opening a mall is always a challenge and during this period the challenge was even bigger. I am glad that with the support of our tenants we managed to complete AFI Brasov and open the mall with almost all tenants ready for business. AFI Brasov is our largest development completed this year, with a total investment of EUR 148 million. We are convinced that AFI Brasov will be a great addition to our existing retail portfolio including AFI Cotroceni and AFI Ploiesti," said Doron Klein, CEO AFI Europe Romania & Czech Republic.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 08:07
22 September 2020
Real Estate
AFI Europe finances EUR 307 mln takeover of NEPI office portfolio with bank loan
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine