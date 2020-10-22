AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov

AFI Europe Romania, one of the biggest investors on the local real estate market, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 21, its AFI Brasov mixed-use project.

AFI Brasov brings together a mix between a modern shopping center developed on three floors, with 45,000 sqm GLA (gross leasable area), and modern offices with a total 15,000 sqm GLA rising above the mall.

The project is located near Brasov’s historical city center.

AFI Brasov offers its visitors over 150 fashion and beauty international brands, as well as local famous brands, playgrounds, a fitness center, entertainment, banks, pharmacies and a Carrefour hypermarket. Visitors can also enjoy a 3,500 sqm green terrace, with a unique view overlooking Mount Tampa, one of Brasov’s landmarks.

"Opening a mall is always a challenge and during this period the challenge was even bigger. I am glad that with the support of our tenants we managed to complete AFI Brasov and open the mall with almost all tenants ready for business. AFI Brasov is our largest development completed this year, with a total investment of EUR 148 million. We are convinced that AFI Brasov will be a great addition to our existing retail portfolio including AFI Cotroceni and AFI Ploiesti," said Doron Klein, CEO AFI Europe Romania & Czech Republic.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

