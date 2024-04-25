STC Partners kicks off second phase of Quartier Azuga residential complex in Bucharest

Real developer STC Partners began the development of phase II of the residential compound Quartier Azuga, located near the Tei area in Bucharest, with an investment value of over EUR 15 million. This stage is to be completed by the end of 2025.

Construction works at phase I are currently underway, the company said.

The second phase of the project includes three buildings with 115 apartments, ranging from 2-room to 4-room apartments, including large duplex-type units.

After Quartier Gramont, the boutique residential project near the Palace of Parliament, completed in 2021, STC Partners is now focusing exclusively on the development of Quartier Azuga, located near the Tei area of Bucharest, while planning new residential projects in the capital.

(Photo source: the company)