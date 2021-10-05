Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian Govt. ups minimum statutory wage by 10.9%

05 October 2021
Starting with January 1, 2022, the minimum statutory gross wage will increase from RON 2,300 to RON 2,550 per month, according to n emergency ordinance (OUG) passed by the Government on October 4, Hotnews.ro reported.

The rise accounts for an increase of 10.9%, which in absolute value means RON 250 in gross amount. In net value, the salary will increase by 10%, respectively by RON 138 (EUR 27).

According to the data communicated by the Labor Inspectorate, there are currently about 1,970,000 employees with active and full-time employment contracts with a salary of less than RON 2,550 (minimum statutory wage at this moment).

Overall, there are some five mln employees in Romania. As regards the pensions, finance minister Dan Valceanu mentioned a 6%-7% increase as of January. He explained that, under the recovery and resilience plan PNRR, Romania must draft a new pension law that will keep the overall envelope within a certain trajectory.

