Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/06/2021 - 08:16
RO gambling and betting operator Stanleybet lists 3-yr bonds at BVB

06 August 2021
Stanleybet Capital, an integrative entity for the business lines developed by the companies from the Game World group on the Romanian gambling and sports betting market, issued RON 20 mln (EUR 4 mln) of bonds in a private placement that ended on August 5 and will list the instruments on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The bonds, issued with the support of Goldring, have a three-year tenant and carry a 10% coupon, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company will use the money to improve the betting platform, implement mobile applications, digitize and agency technology, but also to expand its agency network.

For this year, the management of the Game World / Stanleybet Capital group estimates revenues of approximately RON 418 mln, or EUR 80 mln, double compared to 2020.

It also targets a net profit of RON 37.8 mln. By 2024, the group's management aims to bring the revenues up to RON 600 mln and to achieve RON 83 mln net profit.

Stanleybet Capital SA was established in November last year as an entity (holding company) with an integrative role for the business lines developed since 1999 by the companies from the Game World group on the gambling and sports betting market in Romania.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

