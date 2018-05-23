Spouses of heads of mission in Bucharest launch cookbook

The community of the spouses of the heads of mission in Bucharest have put together a cookbook titled “Celebrating food around the world”.

The book, written in Romanian and English, is meant to support the fundraising for the participants in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Romania program. The book will be presented at the upcoming Bookfest book fair.

The volume has a forward written by Margareta of Romania, who also contributed a recipe from the traditional Romanian cuisine. Romanian chef Adrian Hădean authored the preface, while the photos in the volume belong to Alina Miron and Bogdan Popescu.

The recipes making up the book come from Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Egypt, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Lithuania, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Korea, Russia, South Africa, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the US.

New edition of expat women’s photo book on Romania launches next week

Can baking skills bring British diplomat Romanian citizenship?

(Photo: The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]