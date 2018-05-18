New edition of expat women’s photo book on Romania launches next week

The ninth edition of the album Through the Lenses of Expat Women: Celebrating Romania will be launched on May 24th, starting 18:30, at the British School of Bucharest.

The launch will be accompanied by a live auction of exclusive photo prints.

“Romania through the Lenses of Expat Women” was started in 2010 by a group of amateur expat women photographers of 20 different nationalities, living in Romania. At this year’s edition, there are 30 photographers, representing 20 nations. The participating photographers contribute to cover the costs of publishing the books, the photo exhibition and auction.

The money generated from donations and proceeds go to several local charities. This year’s charities are Casa Ioana, Ana și Copiii, Asociatia pentru Servicii Sociale SCUT (SCUT), and Open Door Foundation.

