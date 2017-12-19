Can baking skills bring British diplomat Romanian citizenship?

Adam Sambrook, the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Bucharest, jokingly suggested on Twitter that baking the traditional Romanian bread cake cozonac could help him receive Romanian citizenship.

“I have a Romanian wife, I live in Romania, now I’ve baked cozonac. When do I get the citizenship?” he wrote on Twitter.

Am sotia romanca, locuiesc in Romania, acum am facut cozonac. Cand primesc cetatenia? pic.twitter.com/xeNUB9w8Oa — Adam Sambrook (@AdamJSambrook) December 17, 2017

The diplomat did not disclose the cozonac recipe but said it was better than the ones available in stores. He also said he could not say whether his was better than his mother-in-law’s.

The message was re-tweeted tens of times, including by the embassy. Other Twitter users suggested that making sarmale, the cabbage rolls filled with minced meat, should be another stage in the citizenship test.

“Challenge accepted. I’ll get back in a week. Have the metoclopramide ready,” Sambrook responded. Metoclopramide is a medicine used to treat and prevent nausea and vomiting.

Adam Sambrook took up his assignment at the Bucharest embassy in April 2014. A graduate in philosophy from King’s College, Cambridge University, he joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 2001, with his first role as Desk Officer for Hungary and Poland. He studied Romanian in London and in Iasi, in eastern Romania.

How to make the Romanian cake cozonac

