Bucharest’s Bookfest fair prepares for largest edition yet

This year’s edition of the Bookfest book fair takes place between May 30th and June 5th at the B2 pavilion of the Romexpo exhibition center in Bucharest.

The fair will occupy a surface 50% larger than in the previous years. The stands of the publishing houses will be considerably larger, accommodating a more diverse book offer. The fair will also have more event spaces, while children will have a dedicated space, Bookfest Junior, hosting book launches and events. The public can expect to find at the fair books at discounts of up to 80% from the cover price, and various events, including film screenings.

The United States is the guest country at this year’s fair.

Entrance to the Bookfest events is free of charge. The fair can be visited from 10:00 to 20:00 on May 30th and May 31st, between 10:00 and 21:00 on June 1st and June 2nd, and between 10:00 and 20:00 on June 2nd.

