Average spot electricity price in Romania up 158% YoY in June

The price of electricity on the Romanian spot market OPCOM (day-ahead market - DAM) averaged RON 378 per MWh in June 2021, 158% more than the price in the same month last year (RON 146 per MWh), according to the monthly report posted by the stock exchange operator.

The volume of transactions increased by 9%, to 2,176,473 MWh, Economica.net reported.

The volume of trades on DAM in the month accounted for 50.76%, a mere 0.79% up compared to the same month last year. In other words, more than half of the country's net energy consumption was purchased by the suppliers from DAM (as opposed to the long-term contracts) in June.

The share is high in absolute terms - but not much higher than last year when the demand was significantly smaller amid subdued economic activity.

366 participants were registered on the OPCOM spot market, of which 273 were active.

