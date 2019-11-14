Romanian restaurant group Sphera posts solid growth for Jan-Sep 2019

Romanian restaurant group Sphera Franchise Group, which operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania and the KFC franchise in Northern Italy and the Republic of Moldova, increased its sales by 25.9% in January-September compared to the same period last year, to RON 694 million (EUR 146 mln).

This nine-month performance was fueled by the continuous growth in sales of the KFC restaurants in Romania (+17.1% year-on-year), KFC restaurants in Italy (+222% yoy) and Taco Bell restaurants (+184% yoy), while the Pizza Hut restaurants’ sales advanced 7.1% year-on-year.

The group’s sales in the third quarter alone increased by 23.5% year-on-year. The group also reported a profit of RON 38 mln (EUR 8.0 mln), up 18% year-on-year.

The group’s operating profit increased by 18.3% to RON 88.2 mln (EUR 18.5 mln) and the operating margin thus reached 12.7% and normalized EBITDA increased by 26% to RON 67.2 mln (EUR 14.1 mln).

(Photo: cratana21/ Dreamstime.com)

