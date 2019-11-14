Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:20
Business
Romanian restaurant group Sphera posts solid growth for Jan-Sep 2019
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian restaurant group Sphera Franchise Group, which operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania and the KFC franchise in Northern Italy and the Republic of Moldova, increased its sales by 25.9% in January-September compared to the same period last year, to RON 694 million (EUR 146 mln).

This nine-month performance was fueled by the continuous growth in sales of the KFC restaurants in Romania (+17.1% year-on-year), KFC restaurants in Italy (+222% yoy) and Taco Bell restaurants (+184% yoy), while the Pizza Hut restaurants’ sales advanced 7.1% year-on-year.

The group’s sales in the third quarter alone increased by 23.5% year-on-year. The group also reported a profit of RON 38 mln (EUR 8.0 mln), up 18% year-on-year.

The group’s operating profit increased by 18.3% to RON 88.2 mln (EUR 18.5 mln) and the operating margin thus reached 12.7% and normalized EBITDA increased by 26% to RON 67.2 mln (EUR 14.1 mln).

(Photo: cratana21/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:20
Business
Romanian restaurant group Sphera posts solid growth for Jan-Sep 2019
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian restaurant group Sphera Franchise Group, which operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania and the KFC franchise in Northern Italy and the Republic of Moldova, increased its sales by 25.9% in January-September compared to the same period last year, to RON 694 million (EUR 146 mln).

This nine-month performance was fueled by the continuous growth in sales of the KFC restaurants in Romania (+17.1% year-on-year), KFC restaurants in Italy (+222% yoy) and Taco Bell restaurants (+184% yoy), while the Pizza Hut restaurants’ sales advanced 7.1% year-on-year.

The group’s sales in the third quarter alone increased by 23.5% year-on-year. The group also reported a profit of RON 38 mln (EUR 8.0 mln), up 18% year-on-year.

The group’s operating profit increased by 18.3% to RON 88.2 mln (EUR 18.5 mln) and the operating margin thus reached 12.7% and normalized EBITDA increased by 26% to RON 67.2 mln (EUR 14.1 mln).

(Photo: cratana21/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40