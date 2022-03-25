Romanian restaurant operator Sphera expects 33% rise in sales this year

BVB listed restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group has planned sales in excess of RON 266 mln this year, 33% higher than in 2021, of which 27% are estimated to be made through the delivery channel.

Normalized EBITDA is estimated to increase by 31% to EUR 19.2 mln.

The context remains volatile, though, the company's management admits.

"The year 2021 was unpredictable, and 2022 is expected to be just as challenging in the context of inflation and the economic situation in general. However, our development plans for 2022 remain ambitious, and we are confident in our performance. For this year, we have budgeted investments of over 20 million euros in opening new restaurants and remodelling existing ones," said Călin Ionescu, general manager of Sphera Franchise Group, Economica.net reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Robbiverte/Dreamstime.com)