Romanian restaurant group opens its second unit in Rome, Italy

Romanian restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in Romania, announced the opening of its second KFC restaurant in Rome, Italy.

The new unit is part of the Da Vinci Village shopping center in Fiumicino.

At the beginning of this year, the company opened another KFC restaurant in Rome's Tiburtina train station.

The Romanian group entered the Italian market in 2017 when it opened its first KFC restaurant there. Since then, the group has reached 18 units in Italy.

"Although it is a challenging context, we set out to continue our expansion plans and move forward with the partnerships we have in mind. We aim to offer KFC fans their favorite products in the safest conditions and to reach those areas that allow us to be as close as possible to them," said Dan Ilie, general manager of US Food Network, which is part of Sphera Franchise Group.

In Romania, the group has focused on developing online delivery services this year to compensate for the drop in the number of restaurant clients due to sanitary restrictions.

Sphera Franchise Group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of over EUR 100 million.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)