Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 08:30
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Sphera Franchise Group shareholders vote for RON 35 mln dividends

20 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the biggest restaurant operator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, approved on Thursday the distribution of cash dividends worth RON 35 mln (EUR 7.1 mln) from the undistributed net profits for 2019 and 2020.

The gross dividend per share is RON 0.9021 and stands for 5% of the current share price of RON 17.95. The dividends will be paid at the end of September.

Sphera Franchise Group operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania. The company also has KFC restaurants in Italy and Moldova.

The company recorded losses in 2020 as its sales dropped because of the pandemic related restrictions. However, in 2019, it reported a net profit of RON 64 mln.

The company will report its financial results for the first half of this year on August 31. However, the first quarter results already showed an improvement compared with the same period of last year.

The company’s shares have gained 22% since the beginning of this year, and their performance has been similar to that of the local blue-chip index BET.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 08:30
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Sphera Franchise Group shareholders vote for RON 35 mln dividends

20 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the biggest restaurant operator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, approved on Thursday the distribution of cash dividends worth RON 35 mln (EUR 7.1 mln) from the undistributed net profits for 2019 and 2020.

The gross dividend per share is RON 0.9021 and stands for 5% of the current share price of RON 17.95. The dividends will be paid at the end of September.

Sphera Franchise Group operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania. The company also has KFC restaurants in Italy and Moldova.

The company recorded losses in 2020 as its sales dropped because of the pandemic related restrictions. However, in 2019, it reported a net profit of RON 64 mln.

The company will report its financial results for the first half of this year on August 31. However, the first quarter results already showed an improvement compared with the same period of last year.

The company’s shares have gained 22% since the beginning of this year, and their performance has been similar to that of the local blue-chip index BET.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 August 2021
Entertainment
Romania listed among best European destinations for kids and families
17 August 2021
Business
Romania’s economy increases by 13% in the second quarter
13 August 2021
People
Romanian-born researcher on Forbes' list of women shaping the future of science, tech and art
13 August 2021
Business
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
13 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Trading activity increasing on Bucharest Stock Exchange as indices climb to new record highs
12 August 2021
Social
It’s official: Over one million Romanians settle in the UK
11 August 2021
Politics
20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race
11 August 2021
Social
Survey looks at Romanians’ religious behavior, motivations for observing traditions