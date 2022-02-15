Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Business

Sources: Foreign automaker pondering investments in Cluj may be Skoda

15 February 2022
Czech automaker Skoda, part of Volkswagen Group, might be the manufacturer interested in developing a production capacity near Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, daily Ziarul Financiar reported quoting sources familiar with the developments in the market.

Volkswagen Group, investigating possible locations for a Skoda plant in 2018-2019, had Romania on its list - but at that time the initial decision was to invest in Turkey.

VW subsequently gave up on Turkey, and the 2020 pandemic put on ice any new investment.

A company in the automotive sector is interested in an investment in the Cluj area, on an area of ​​150 hectares in the future Tetarom V industrial park, according to the statements of Alin Tişe, the president of the Cluj County Council, quoted by the local press.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business

Sources: Foreign automaker pondering investments in Cluj may be Skoda

15 February 2022
1

