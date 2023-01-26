Real Estate
News from Companies

Sotheby's International Realty lists for sale the building that hosted the Nigerian Embassy in Romania

26 January 2023
Romania Insider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania Sotheby's International Realty announces the listing for sale of Ionescu – Clejani Villa, the building that hosted the Nigerian Embassy in Romania. The asking price for the property is €2.75 million.

The building, located in the centre of the city, near Lascăr Catargiu Boulevard, was built in 1914, according to the plans of the famous architect Paul Smărăndescu - involved in the design of over 100 emblematic architectural projects, including the Palace of the Ministry of Interior and the Palace of the Faculty of Medicine in Iasi.

Architecturally, the building is a landmark of the Neo-Romanian style. Its exterior surprises with a rich decoration of friezes and floral braids that give it a fairy-tale air. The noble story of the villa continues inside, where the predominant materials are wood and marble, and the central element is the carved wooden staircase.

The villa, which originally belonged to the landowner Gheorghe D. Ionescu-Clejani, has a usable area of 1,120 sqm and has 20 rooms, 7 bathrooms, a garage for 2 cars, and a luggage storage elevator. The building also benefits from a 678 sqm plot of land, which allows car access from two streets, with the possibility of parking a minimum of 5 cars. More details can be found here.

"Ionescu-Clejani Villa is one of the few imposing buildings located in the heart of the city, yet in an area away from heavy traffic. The building can also be used for various purposes, including embassy headquarters, cultural centre, diplomatic club, or luxury restaurant," pointed Constantin Prisecaru, Managing Partner Romania Sotheby's International Realty.

This is a press release.

Slideshow
Normal
Real Estate
News from Companies

Sotheby's International Realty lists for sale the building that hosted the Nigerian Embassy in Romania

26 January 2023
Romania Insider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania Sotheby's International Realty announces the listing for sale of Ionescu – Clejani Villa, the building that hosted the Nigerian Embassy in Romania. The asking price for the property is €2.75 million.

The building, located in the centre of the city, near Lascăr Catargiu Boulevard, was built in 1914, according to the plans of the famous architect Paul Smărăndescu - involved in the design of over 100 emblematic architectural projects, including the Palace of the Ministry of Interior and the Palace of the Faculty of Medicine in Iasi.

Architecturally, the building is a landmark of the Neo-Romanian style. Its exterior surprises with a rich decoration of friezes and floral braids that give it a fairy-tale air. The noble story of the villa continues inside, where the predominant materials are wood and marble, and the central element is the carved wooden staircase.

The villa, which originally belonged to the landowner Gheorghe D. Ionescu-Clejani, has a usable area of 1,120 sqm and has 20 rooms, 7 bathrooms, a garage for 2 cars, and a luggage storage elevator. The building also benefits from a 678 sqm plot of land, which allows car access from two streets, with the possibility of parking a minimum of 5 cars. More details can be found here.

"Ionescu-Clejani Villa is one of the few imposing buildings located in the heart of the city, yet in an area away from heavy traffic. The building can also be used for various purposes, including embassy headquarters, cultural centre, diplomatic club, or luxury restaurant," pointed Constantin Prisecaru, Managing Partner Romania Sotheby's International Realty.

This is a press release.

Slideshow
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years