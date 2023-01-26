Sotheby's International Realty lists for sale the building that hosted the Nigerian Embassy in Romania

News from Companies

Romania Sotheby's International Realty announces the listing for sale of Ionescu – Clejani Villa, the building that hosted the Nigerian Embassy in Romania. The asking price for the property is €2.75 million.

The building, located in the centre of the city, near Lascăr Catargiu Boulevard, was built in 1914, according to the plans of the famous architect Paul Smărăndescu - involved in the design of over 100 emblematic architectural projects, including the Palace of the Ministry of Interior and the Palace of the Faculty of Medicine in Iasi.

Architecturally, the building is a landmark of the Neo-Romanian style. Its exterior surprises with a rich decoration of friezes and floral braids that give it a fairy-tale air. The noble story of the villa continues inside, where the predominant materials are wood and marble, and the central element is the carved wooden staircase.

The villa, which originally belonged to the landowner Gheorghe D. Ionescu-Clejani, has a usable area of 1,120 sqm and has 20 rooms, 7 bathrooms, a garage for 2 cars, and a luggage storage elevator. The building also benefits from a 678 sqm plot of land, which allows car access from two streets, with the possibility of parking a minimum of 5 cars. More details can be found here.

"Ionescu-Clejani Villa is one of the few imposing buildings located in the heart of the city, yet in an area away from heavy traffic. The building can also be used for various purposes, including embassy headquarters, cultural centre, diplomatic club, or luxury restaurant," pointed Constantin Prisecaru, Managing Partner Romania Sotheby's International Realty.

