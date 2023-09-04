Romania's Sorana Cirstea advances to US Open quarterfinals for the first time
Romania's tennis player Sorana Cirstea advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday, September 3, after defeating Swiss Belinda Bencic in two sets 6-3, 6-3.
This is a major win for the 33-year-old Romanian, as it marks her first appearance in the quarters at the US Open and the second appearance in this phase at a Grand Slam after the 2009 Roland Garros.
Next up for Cirstea at the US Open is 10th seed Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic.
"I've got a big smile on my face because I've been working really hard lately. It's extraordinary. I worked hard, but it paid off. I'm happy with how I played this week," Sorana Cirstea said after Sunday's game, as quoted by the Romanian Tennis Federation.
By reaching the US Open quarters, Cirstea secured a prize of USD 455,000 and 430 WTA points.
irina.marica@romania-insider.com
(Photo source: Facebook/Sorana Cirstea)