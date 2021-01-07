Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Culture

SoNoRo Conac: Chamber music concert series spotlights historic buildings in Romania

01 July 2021
This year’s edition of SoNoRo Conac, a series of 15 chamber music concerts held in buildings with a remarkable history, kicks off on July 5.

The project, with concerts held in various places in the country, aims to revitalize important architectural works and bring chamber music to areas with high cultural significance.

The first concert is scheduled to take place on July 5 at the Coral Temple in Bucharest (pictured). Built between 1864 and 1866, the temple is a replica of the Leopoldstädter Tempel in Vienna. The program includes works by Gustav Mahler, Stan Golestan, Max Bruch, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Ernst von Dohnányi performed by Alissa Margulis (violin), Răzvan Popovici (viola), Kyril Zlotnikov (cello) and Cristiana Mihart (piano).

Other concerts are scheduled to take place at the ASTRA open-air museum in Sibiu; the Calvinist Reformed Church in Cluj-Napoca, erected between 1486 and 1516; the Bethlen-Haller Castle in Cetatea de Baltă; the St. Nicholas Catholic Cathedral in Oradea; Dinu Lipatti State Philharmonic in Satu-Mare, build in 1902 in the Secession style; and the Chrissoveloni Mansion in Ghidigeni, among others.

The program of concerts is available here.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

