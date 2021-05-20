Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 08:52
Business

Polish e-bus producer Solaris to deliver over 70 units in two Romanian cities

20 May 2021
Polish bus producer Solaris will deliver 40 electric buses to Pitesti municipality, in southern Romania, Bursa reported.

Thirty-two similar units will reach the city of Targu Mures, in central Romania, Ziarul Financiar announced. 

The model is the same, Urbino 12, and the combined value of the two contracts is RON 180 mln (EUR 37 mln), VAT excluded.

Under the contract, 21 fast electric charging stations and another 72 slow charging stations were also purchased by the two municipalities. The delivery time of the vehicles is a maximum of 22 months.

Currently, over 300 Solaris e-buses are used in public transport in the Romanian cities of Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, Pitesti, Brasov, Satu Mare, Galati, Baia Mare and Oradea, electric and hybrid vehicles predominantly.

Over 200 green vehicles will be delivered in the next 12 months by Solaris to various municipalities in Romania.

(Photo: Typhoonski | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

