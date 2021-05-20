Polish e-bus producer Solaris to deliver over 70 units in two Romanian cities

Polish bus producer Solaris will deliver 40 electric buses to Pitesti municipality, in southern Romania, Bursa reported.

Thirty-two similar units will reach the city of Targu Mures, in central Romania, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The model is the same, Urbino 12, and the combined value of the two contracts is RON 180 mln (EUR 37 mln), VAT excluded.

Under the contract, 21 fast electric charging stations and another 72 slow charging stations were also purchased by the two municipalities. The delivery time of the vehicles is a maximum of 22 months.

Currently, over 300 Solaris e-buses are used in public transport in the Romanian cities of Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, Pitesti, Brasov, Satu Mare, Galati, Baia Mare and Oradea, electric and hybrid vehicles predominantly.

Over 200 green vehicles will be delivered in the next 12 months by Solaris to various municipalities in Romania.

(Photo: Typhoonski | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com