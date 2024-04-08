Solarealize and EDPR of Portugal plan 840MWp solar parks in Romania

Solarealize, a company that has among its shareholders the CEO and former main owner of Martifer Solar (sold to Voltalia in 2016), and EDP Renewables have solar parks in Romania, most of which already received permits for power grid connection, with a combined capacity of 840MWp.

Both companies originate in Portugal and both (its shareholders, in the case of Solarealize) have developed green energy projects in Romania in the past.

EDP Renewables (EDPR) is currently the third largest investor in Romania’s green energy sector, with an installed capacity of 521MW in wind and solar installation that involved investments of EUR 750 million.

Henrique Rodrigues, Silvério Pereira, and Carlos Martins are the owners of Solarealize, which is developing seven solar energy projects in Romania with a combined installed capacity of 600MWp, Profit.ro reported. Three of the projects will be partly financed under the National Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The equipment and construction work for all the projects will cost some EUR 300 million. Four of the seven projects have received grid connection permits, and the construction work will start for one of the projects this year.

Separately, EDP Renewables obtained the power grid permits for two large solar projects, with a combined capacity of nearly 240MWp, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Solar Phoenix has a planned capacity of 113 MWp, is located in Timiş county, and is slated for completion by the end of 2026. Fravezac is a project company developing another 126 MWp solar park in Giurgiu county, scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. Both projects involve investments of some EUR 200 million.

