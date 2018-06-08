Solar parks in Romania may get more green certificates starting 2021

Photovoltaic electricity producers may get a higher number of green certificates for the electricity they produce starting 2021, according to a proposal by the Industry and Services Committee within the Chamber of Deputies, local Economica.net reported. The proposal is yet to be voted by the Chamber.

Photovoltaic electricity producers initially received six green certificates but the Government decided in 2012 to reduce the number of certificates to four and to postpone the rest to 2017.

Then, the Government made another decision that postponed the granting of the remaining two green certificates to end-2024 and proposed they should be granted in equal monthly tranches between 2025 and 2030. However, the Industry and Services Committee proposed that the photovoltaic power producers should start receiving the full amount of six green certificates for each MWh of electricity they produce starting 2021.

At the same time, they will also start receiving the postponed green certificates. Thus, starting 2021, investors who own solar projects may get 7 green certificates for each MWh instead of 4. The minimum legal price of a certificate is EUR 29.4, which means that producers will get a minimum EUR 205 worth of certificates for each MWh of electricity.

Green certificates are purchased by electricity suppliers who include them in the bills paid by final clients.

Photovoltaic power still has a rather low share in the electricity produced in Romania. Last year, it represented some 1.39% of the total.

The deputies also proposed that the value of green certificate included in the final clients’ bills should grow gradually from EUR 11 per MWh to EUR 14.5 per MWh by 2022.

