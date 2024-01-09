Romanian producer Softronic delivers 80th TransMontana locomotive

PSP Cargo Romania, a subsidiary of the Hungarian Petrolsped group, is the buyer of the 80th TransMontana locomotive produced by the Romanian manufacturer of rolling stock Softronic Craiova, Economica.net announced, quoting a producers' Facebook post.

The first TransMontana locomotive, specifically adapted for heavy freight trains, was delivered 13 years ago to Romania's state railway operator CFR Călători. Since then, the locomotive has been sold to several railway freight carriers, being used by operators from central and eastern Europe: Romania, Austria, Hungary and Bulgaria. It is also used in the mountainous area of ​​Sweden.

TransMontana is powered by six asynchronous motors, developing a total power of 6000 kW and capable of providing speeds of up to 200 km/h.

Softronic Craiova's clients include DB Cargo Romania (27 locomotives), LTE Romania, Vest Trans Rail, Green Cargo, CER Cargo, and EP Rail.

(Photo source: Facebook/Softronic)