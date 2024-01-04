Romanian manufacturer Softronic to deliver locomotives to Sweden

The Romanian locomotive manufacturer Softronic recently announced that it will be delivering locomotives to Sweden. Four new TransMontana locomotives, produced in Craiova, were previously scheduled to be sent to the Swedish state railway operator, Green Cargo, by the end of 2023.

The deal with Green Cargo is only the latest for the Romanian manufacturer. DB Cargo Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the German company Deutsche Bahn, recently purchased two more new TransMontana locomotives from the Romanian manufacturer Softronic, further consolidating its status as one of the most significant customers of the Romanian company, according to Profit.ro.

The first locomotive was delivered at the end of December 2023, with the second to follow by the end of April 2024. Thus, DB Cargo will have a fleet of 27 new locomotives, acquired over approximately 10 years from Softronic Craiova.

Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania has been active in the local market since 2000. In 2023, DB Cargo Romania exceeded the threshold of 30 electric locomotives operated nationally, with the addition of locomotive LEMA 072 to its rolling stock at the end of March. This was followed by LEMA 073, which began service in the second half of April.

Softronic is the only manufacturer of electric locomotives in Eastern Europe. Softronic locomotives currently operate on railways in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Sweden. Last year, the factory produced 11 locomotives for private operators, compared to ten locomotives the previous year.

The Craiova-based manufacturer has managed to increase its business every year, with official data showing that Softronic ended 2022 with a turnover of RON 231 million, compared to RON 132.7 million in 2021, according to mfinante.ro. The company reported a profit of RON 5.6 million compared to RON 8.5 million in 2021, the same source indicates. Softronic increased its number of employees to over 400 people in 2021, compared to 250 the previous year.

"In addition to orders for rail transport operators, we have a new contract for the modernization of 19 locomotives signed with CFR Călători. The contract with CFR Călători was signed on December 19,” said Sebastian Ghiţă, Softronic’s commercial director, cited by Ziarul Financiar. This is the first tender organized by CFR Călători for the modernization of locomotives from PNRR funds. Softronic was the sole bidder and will modernize 19 electric locomotives, with the contract value being EUR 100 million. The manufacturer bid in collaboration with Reșița Reductoare și Regenerabile. The contract includes modernization and maintenance services.

(Photo source: company photo)