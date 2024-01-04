Transport

Romanian manufacturer Softronic to deliver locomotives to Sweden

04 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian locomotive manufacturer Softronic recently announced that it will be delivering locomotives to Sweden. Four new TransMontana locomotives, produced in Craiova, were previously scheduled to be sent to the Swedish state railway operator, Green Cargo, by the end of 2023.

The deal with Green Cargo is only the latest for the Romanian manufacturer. DB Cargo Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the German company Deutsche Bahn, recently purchased two more new TransMontana locomotives from the Romanian manufacturer Softronic, further consolidating its status as one of the most significant customers of the Romanian company, according to Profit.ro.

The first locomotive was delivered at the end of December 2023, with the second to follow by the end of April 2024. Thus, DB Cargo will have a fleet of 27 new locomotives, acquired over approximately 10 years from Softronic Craiova. 

Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania has been active in the local market since 2000. In 2023, DB Cargo Romania exceeded the threshold of 30 electric locomotives operated nationally, with the addition of locomotive LEMA 072 to its rolling stock at the end of March. This was followed by LEMA 073, which began service in the second half of April. 

Softronic is the only manufacturer of electric locomotives in Eastern Europe. Softronic locomotives currently operate on railways in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Sweden. Last year, the factory produced 11 locomotives for private operators, compared to ten locomotives the previous year.

The Craiova-based manufacturer has managed to increase its business every year, with official data showing that Softronic ended 2022 with a turnover of RON 231 million, compared to RON 132.7 million in 2021, according to mfinante.ro. The company reported a profit of RON 5.6 million compared to RON 8.5 million in 2021, the same source indicates. Softronic increased its number of employees to over 400 people in 2021, compared to 250 the previous year.

"In addition to orders for rail transport operators, we have a new contract for the modernization of 19 locomotives signed with CFR Călători. The contract with CFR Călători was signed on December 19,” said Sebastian Ghiţă, Softronic’s commercial director, cited by Ziarul Financiar. This is the first tender organized by CFR Călători for the modernization of locomotives from PNRR funds. Softronic was the sole bidder and will modernize 19 electric locomotives, with the contract value being EUR 100 million. The manufacturer bid in collaboration with Reșița Reductoare și Regenerabile. The contract includes modernization and maintenance services.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian manufacturer Softronic to deliver locomotives to Sweden

04 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian locomotive manufacturer Softronic recently announced that it will be delivering locomotives to Sweden. Four new TransMontana locomotives, produced in Craiova, were previously scheduled to be sent to the Swedish state railway operator, Green Cargo, by the end of 2023.

The deal with Green Cargo is only the latest for the Romanian manufacturer. DB Cargo Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the German company Deutsche Bahn, recently purchased two more new TransMontana locomotives from the Romanian manufacturer Softronic, further consolidating its status as one of the most significant customers of the Romanian company, according to Profit.ro.

The first locomotive was delivered at the end of December 2023, with the second to follow by the end of April 2024. Thus, DB Cargo will have a fleet of 27 new locomotives, acquired over approximately 10 years from Softronic Craiova. 

Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania has been active in the local market since 2000. In 2023, DB Cargo Romania exceeded the threshold of 30 electric locomotives operated nationally, with the addition of locomotive LEMA 072 to its rolling stock at the end of March. This was followed by LEMA 073, which began service in the second half of April. 

Softronic is the only manufacturer of electric locomotives in Eastern Europe. Softronic locomotives currently operate on railways in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Sweden. Last year, the factory produced 11 locomotives for private operators, compared to ten locomotives the previous year.

The Craiova-based manufacturer has managed to increase its business every year, with official data showing that Softronic ended 2022 with a turnover of RON 231 million, compared to RON 132.7 million in 2021, according to mfinante.ro. The company reported a profit of RON 5.6 million compared to RON 8.5 million in 2021, the same source indicates. Softronic increased its number of employees to over 400 people in 2021, compared to 250 the previous year.

"In addition to orders for rail transport operators, we have a new contract for the modernization of 19 locomotives signed with CFR Călători. The contract with CFR Călători was signed on December 19,” said Sebastian Ghiţă, Softronic’s commercial director, cited by Ziarul Financiar. This is the first tender organized by CFR Călători for the modernization of locomotives from PNRR funds. Softronic was the sole bidder and will modernize 19 electric locomotives, with the contract value being EUR 100 million. The manufacturer bid in collaboration with Reșița Reductoare și Regenerabile. The contract includes modernization and maintenance services.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel