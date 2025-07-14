Societe Generale Global Solution Centre appoints Laurent Mirjol as CEO in Romania

The service center for the banking Societe Generale Group, the Societe Generale Global Solution Centre, announced the appointment of Laurent Mirjol as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025.

The new CEO will oversee the activities and develop the strategy of Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Romania.

With over 20 years of experience in the management of operations and strategic transformation, Mirjol brings a strong track record of driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence, according to the company.

Since joining Societe Generale in 2001, Laurent Mirjol has held several positions, notably in investment banking. Between 2017 and 2022, he was Global Chief Operating Officer for Global Banking Technology & Operations, where he successfully steered the evolution of the operating model as well as strategic transformations.

Laurent Mirjol succeeds Philippe Gabulon, who will step down in July from his role after more than 30 years in the Group.

Founded in 2011, the Societe Generale Global Solution Centre offers a wide range of services in various fields of activity for the Group entities worldwide: finance and accounting, human resources, IT, and compliance. The company currently has a team of 2,800 employees, and serves more than 35 countries for all major business lines of Societe Generale.

