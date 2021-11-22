Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 14:55
Social

2021 Social Progress Index: Romania scores slightly better but is still last among EU countries

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has climbed one place and ranks 44th out of 168 countries in this year’s edition of the Social Progress Index compiled by non-profit organization Social Progress Imperative with the support of Deloitte. However, Romania is still last among the EU states included in the ranking.

The Social Progress Index (SPI) measures citizens’ quality of life and social wellbeing along three main dimensions: basic human needs (food and basic medical care, water and sanitation, shelter and personal safety), wellbeing (access to basic knowledge, access to information and communications, health and wellness, environmental quality), and opportunities (personal rights, personal freedom and choice, inclusiveness, access to advanced education).

Romania scored 78.41 points out of 100 in the 2021 index, slightly higher than last year. This places it among the ranking’s third category countries, after Argentina, Hungary and Bulgaria.

In the global ranking, Romania is in the top 50 countries in all of the three analyzed categories: basic human needs (41st place), opportunities (45th place) and wellbeing (50th place).

Romania obtained the best scores on access to communications and information (35th place), personal safety (38th ), personal rights (41st place) and access to advanced education (43rd place). On the other hand, it got lower scores on inclusiveness (85th place), health and wellness (81st place), and access to basic knowledge (73rd place).

“We could have expected the COVID-19 pandemic to set social progress back by years, yet is it remarkable that the world index is actually slightly higher than last year (65.05 points out of 100, compared to 64.68 in 2020). This is another illustration of how resilient and resourceful individuals, organizations, and societies have proven to be in the face of significant and persistent adversity. At the same time, we would all very much wish to see Romania move up from the very last position in Europe, which has not been the case this year despite progress on all three analyzed dimensions – basic human needs, wellbeing and opportunities,” said Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

In 2021, Norway, Finland and Denmark take the first positions in the ranking, while Chad, the Central African Republic and South Sudan are last. Among EU member states, Finland (2nd), Denmark (3rd) and Sweden (7th) are among the first countries in the ranking, with a good quality of life.

Among the Central and Eastern Europe countries, Estonia is the best-ranked country (21st), followed by the Czech Republic (22nd), Slovenia (26th), Lithuania (27th), Slovakia (33rd), Latvia (34th), Poland (35th), Croatia (36th), Hungary (42nd), Bulgaria (43rd), and Romania (44th).

The global results of the 2021 Social Progress Index are available here, and Romania’s scorecard can be checked here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 13:21
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 14:55
Social

2021 Social Progress Index: Romania scores slightly better but is still last among EU countries

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has climbed one place and ranks 44th out of 168 countries in this year’s edition of the Social Progress Index compiled by non-profit organization Social Progress Imperative with the support of Deloitte. However, Romania is still last among the EU states included in the ranking.

The Social Progress Index (SPI) measures citizens’ quality of life and social wellbeing along three main dimensions: basic human needs (food and basic medical care, water and sanitation, shelter and personal safety), wellbeing (access to basic knowledge, access to information and communications, health and wellness, environmental quality), and opportunities (personal rights, personal freedom and choice, inclusiveness, access to advanced education).

Romania scored 78.41 points out of 100 in the 2021 index, slightly higher than last year. This places it among the ranking’s third category countries, after Argentina, Hungary and Bulgaria.

In the global ranking, Romania is in the top 50 countries in all of the three analyzed categories: basic human needs (41st place), opportunities (45th place) and wellbeing (50th place).

Romania obtained the best scores on access to communications and information (35th place), personal safety (38th ), personal rights (41st place) and access to advanced education (43rd place). On the other hand, it got lower scores on inclusiveness (85th place), health and wellness (81st place), and access to basic knowledge (73rd place).

“We could have expected the COVID-19 pandemic to set social progress back by years, yet is it remarkable that the world index is actually slightly higher than last year (65.05 points out of 100, compared to 64.68 in 2020). This is another illustration of how resilient and resourceful individuals, organizations, and societies have proven to be in the face of significant and persistent adversity. At the same time, we would all very much wish to see Romania move up from the very last position in Europe, which has not been the case this year despite progress on all three analyzed dimensions – basic human needs, wellbeing and opportunities,” said Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

In 2021, Norway, Finland and Denmark take the first positions in the ranking, while Chad, the Central African Republic and South Sudan are last. Among EU member states, Finland (2nd), Denmark (3rd) and Sweden (7th) are among the first countries in the ranking, with a good quality of life.

Among the Central and Eastern Europe countries, Estonia is the best-ranked country (21st), followed by the Czech Republic (22nd), Slovenia (26th), Lithuania (27th), Slovakia (33rd), Latvia (34th), Poland (35th), Croatia (36th), Hungary (42nd), Bulgaria (43rd), and Romania (44th).

The global results of the 2021 Social Progress Index are available here, and Romania’s scorecard can be checked here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 13:21
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange