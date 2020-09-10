Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 08:43
Social

Report: Work is no guarantee for well-being in Romania

09 October 2020
Romania ranks first in the EU by the share of employees at risk of poverty, with a percentage of 15.7% in 2019. The EU average is 8.9%.

"The idea that work leads to well-being and, implicitly, poor people are those who do not want to work, is less true in Romania than anywhere in Europe," concludes the latest edition of Social Monitor, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania, quoted by Agerpres.

In 2015, the share of employees at risk of poverty in Romania was 18.8%.

Therefore, 2019 data indicate some improvement. In contrast, Romania ranks second in the EU in terms of productivity growth, after Ireland.

From 2010 to date, Romania's productivity growth has been 42.6%, the report reads.

The high poverty rate among Romanian employees is at the root of the findings included in a study carried last year, pointing to Romania as having the fifth largest migrant population in member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2015/2016.

The study found that, from 2001/2002 to 2015/2016, Romania's emigrant population in OECD countries increased by 2.3 million, reaching 3.6 million people, or at least 17 percent of the people born in Romania. 

(Photo: Vasilis Vervedis/ Dreamstime)

