Social Democrats back District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță in race for Bucharest City Hall

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), part of the governing centrist coalition, is backing District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță for the general mayor of Bucharest. Elections will take place on December 7.

Interim party leader Sorin Grindeanu first talked about the appointment following discussions with the PSD in Bucharest.

“We had a meeting with colleagues from the leadership of the PSD Bucharest organization, the district presidents, and mayors. Following this meeting, tomorrow, at the National Political Committee meeting, we will submit the proposal that the Bucharest organization made today: that Daniel Băluță be PSD’s candidate for the mayor of the capital,” Sorin Grindeanu said, cited by Digi24.

To cement his position locally, Daniel Băluță will take over the leadership of PSD Bucharest, replacing former mayor Gabriela Firea. The latter made the announcement, announcing the new leadership structure.

“We want to provide [Daniel Băluță] with all the necessary tools, human resources, our sincerity, as well as political and administrative strength. That is why, together with Sorin Grindeanu and our colleagues from the six districts, we decided to hand over the political baton to him, the baton of the PSD Bucharest organization. No resentment. I, too, in 2016, when I ran, took over the organization,” Gabriela Firea explained.

Accepting the nomination, Daniel Băluță underlined his achievements as mayor of District 4, namely a new subway line, roads, schools, kindergartens, and parks.

“All of this needs to happen on a macro level, in Bucharest. The expertise I have gained, the fact that we have managed to bring over EUR 5 billion to District 4 and Romania in the last 10 years, recommends us for Bucharest. The district heating issue must be resolved immediately. The experience we have in attracting European funds must also be applied here,” Băluță said.

The PSD candidate also addressed the explosion in District 5, arguing that he cannot perform miracles overnight, but that “the city will improve.”

District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu also announced that he would run for the Bucharest mayor seat in December.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)