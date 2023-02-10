Romanian construction materials producer Soceram plans bigger factory

Romanian construction materials producer Soceram from Câmpina plans to build a new factory in Doiceşti town, Dâmboviţa county, where it already has a production unit.

The purpose is to continue the activity in a larger production facility.

"We are working on the business plan for the construction of a new autoclaved concrete blocks (BCA ) factory in Doiceşti, which will replace the old one," representatives from the Soceram management said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company also started the construction of a BCA production unit in 2022 in Târgu Cărbuneşti, Gorj county, an investment estimated at EUR 30 mln expected to be completed in 2023.

