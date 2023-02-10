Business

Romanian construction materials producer Soceram plans bigger factory

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian construction materials producer Soceram from Câmpina plans to build a new factory in Doiceşti town, Dâmboviţa county, where it already has a production unit.

The purpose is to continue the activity in a larger production facility.

"We are working on the business plan for the construction of a new autoclaved concrete blocks (BCA ) factory in Doiceşti, which will replace the old one," representatives from the Soceram management said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company also started the construction of a BCA production unit in 2022 in Târgu Cărbuneşti, Gorj county, an investment estimated at EUR 30 mln expected to be completed in 2023.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kasipat/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian construction materials producer Soceram plans bigger factory

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian construction materials producer Soceram from Câmpina plans to build a new factory in Doiceşti town, Dâmboviţa county, where it already has a production unit.

The purpose is to continue the activity in a larger production facility.

"We are working on the business plan for the construction of a new autoclaved concrete blocks (BCA ) factory in Doiceşti, which will replace the old one," representatives from the Soceram management said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company also started the construction of a BCA production unit in 2022 in Târgu Cărbuneşti, Gorj county, an investment estimated at EUR 30 mln expected to be completed in 2023.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kasipat/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU