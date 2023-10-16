First snowfall of the season on Romania's Transfagarasan, Transalpina mountain roads

Video

Romania's famous mountain roads Transfagarasan and Transalpina have seen the first snow this autumn, prompting authorities to send out snow removal equipment to maintain road safety.

Maintenance crews had to intervene on the Transfagarasan, on the section between Balea Waterfall and Balea Lake, where winter conditions are now in effect.

"The snow removal equipment from the Balea District intervened this morning to clear the roadway. The snow layer is around 3 centimeters between Balea Lake and Balea Waterfall, but there are currently no traffic problems. We urge those planning to travel in the area to be prepared to drive in winter conditions because the weather will remain extremely cold in the coming days," said officials from the Brasov Regional Directorate for Roads and Bridges (DRDP Brasov) in a Facebook message.

At Balea Lake, which is situated at an altitude of over 2,000 meters in the Fagaras Mountains, the snow cover measures 15 centimeters, according to meteorologists cited by Digi24.

The Transalpina road also saw its first snow, as announced by representatives of the Regional Directorate for Roads and Bridges (DRDP) in Craiova.

"Last night, the Transalpina experienced its first snowfall. It wasn't a heavy snowfall, but there was a snow accumulation on the road. Early this morning, around 5 AM, two vehicles equipped with ploughs and anti-skid material were sent out for inspection and took action to ensure that participants in traffic who still want to traverse this mountain road section will do so under the highest safety conditions," stated representatives from DRDP Craiova cited by News.ro.

Officials urge drivers not to use vehicles that are not properly equipped.

"We appeal to drivers not to travel with vehicles that are not equipped with winter tires when there is snow or ice on the road, and we assure them that we will always be in the field with specialized equipment to ensure their maximum safety when passing through this mountain road section," the same source added.

(Photo source: screenshot from DRDP Brasov video on Facebook)