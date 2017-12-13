App monitoring quality of roads launches in Romania

SmartRoadSense, a mobile phone app monitoring the quality of roads, was launched in Romania on Tuesday, December 12.

Representatives of the Dunarea de Jos University in Galati and a team of IT specialists from Italy presented the app at the Galati University, reports local Gadget.ro.

SmartRoadSense collects information in real-time, using the smartphone’s accelerometers and GPS to detect and classify irregularities of the road surface. The data is then sent to a server in Italy, where it is processed and analyzed. Results are shown on a public online map with information on the technical state of the road structure. The map will be available to drivers, but also to the authorities, which can intervene where necessary.

SmartRoadSense was developed by the University of Urbino, Italy.

Irina Marica, [email protected]