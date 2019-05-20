EUR 1 mln skate-park opens in central Romania city

The City Hall of Sibiu, in central Romania, inaugurated last week a new skate-park, built in the area of Obor Market. It comes after an investment of RON 4.6 million (EUR 989, 247).

The local authorities describe it as the largest and most modern in the country. It covers a surface of 10,000 sqm, and includes elements and ensembles making up circuits for BMX, skateboard, roller-skating, scooters and MTB. The park includes a building for locker rooms and toilets.

It is surrounded by a pedestrian area of 2,000 sqm covering alleys and green areas. A parking lot of 60 spots was built nearby, as well as a bike stand. The park is lit by 33 LED street lamps and surveilled by 8 video cameras.

The park was built by SC Sport Play Sistem SRL from Turda, in Cluj county. It will be open daily from 10:00 to 22:00.

(Photo: Focus Sibiu/Sibiu - Pagina oficiala a orașului Facebook Page)