Skanska invests EUR 45 mln in second phase of Equilibrium office project in Bucharest

Swedish developer Skanska is investing EUR 45 million in the second building in the Equilibrium office project in northern Bucharest.

The construction of the Equilibrium 2 building is scheduled to begin in February 2021, and completion is estimated for the first quarter of 2023.

The first phase of the project, Equilibrium 1, became operational on November 1, 2019, and after an investment of EUR 37 mln.

Upon completion, the entire complex consisting of two buildings will provide a leasable area of 40,800 sqm.

"Equilibrium is representative of our portfolio in the region, and with the second phase we will double the project's leasable area. The second building will meet the same quality standards as Equilibrium 1 and will also include additional measures to protect against viruses," said Aurelia Luca, Executive Vice President of Operations Romania for Skanska's commercial development division in the EEC.

Skanska Romania is a developer and builder of office buildings active locally since 2011. It is part of the Skanska Group, a world leader in real estate development and construction.

(Photo source: the company)