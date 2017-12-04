Single public transport tickets to be reintroduced in Bucharest

Bucharest’s public transport company RATB and subway company Metrorex will issue three types of joint travel tickets, according to a draft normative act of the Transport Ministry.

The two companies are to issue a single ticket valid for 60 minutes that will cost RON 5 (EUR 1.07), a ten-trip travel card that will have a price of RON 34 (EUR 7.3), with one trip lasting no more than 60 minutes, and one-day tickets that will cost RON 17 (EUR 3.65), reports local Digi24.

The tickets need to be validated each time a passenger takes a bus, trolleybus, tram or when entering the subway. In the case of single and ten-trip tickets, the last validation can be made one minute before the expiration of the set period, namely 60 minutes from the first validation. The one-day tickets allow unlimited number of validations, being valid for 24 hours from the moment of the first validation.

The provisions will become applicable after the draft normative act is approved and published in the Official Gazette.

A similar system was introduced at the end of 2012 but it didn’t last for long. Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced in July that Bucharesters will be able to travel by metro, bus, trolleybus or tram with a single transport ticket starting this fall.

Irina Marica, [email protected]