Simtel develops EUR 43 mln PV park with storage facility for Israeli investor
The technology and engineering group Simtel (BVB: SMTL) announced the signing of a contract worth approximately RON 217 million (EUR 43 million, excluding VAT) with HEPA Energy, owned by an Israeli company.
The contract covers the design, construction, and commissioning of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of approximately 68 MWp and a BESS (Battery Energy Storage Solution) energy storage system with a storage capacity of 180 MWh, in Sebeș, Alba County.
In the past five years, Simtel has designed and commissioned photovoltaic installations with a total capacity of over 500 MWp for clients from various industries.
The photovoltaic parks for which Simtel provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services currently total over 450 MWp of installed capacity, with Simtel teams managing over 5,000 interventions annually.
