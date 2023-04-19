Sports

Simona Halep’s doping case to be judged April 30

19 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The father of Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, Stere Halep, recently said that the athlete, who was temporarily suspended for doping, will be judged on Sunday, April 30, by the Sports Resolutions Tribunal, two days after the initially scheduled date.

"We still don't know anything. We're waiting just like you are. We don't know what's happening. The deadline was initially set for the 28th, but from what we understand, it was postponed to 30th. We're doing okay. When you're innocent, you fight tooth and nail," Simona Halep's father said after leaving the National Arena, where he watched the FCSB-Farul football match, according to Libertatea.

Halep, 31, was no. 1 in women’s singles ranking and has multiple Grand Slam titles under her belt. She is currently 26th in the WTA ranking and has not played tennis since August 2022.

On October 21, 2022, Simona Halep announced that she had tested positive for Roxadustat, a banned substance, at the 2022 US Open, which took place in August. She was temporarily suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on the same day.

Halep faces a four-year suspension because Roxadustat is included in the same category as erythropoietin by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The drug treats anemia in patients with kidney complications. In practice, it increases the production of red blood cells that facilitate the transport of oxygen in the blood, increasing the athlete's endurance.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
Sports

Simona Halep’s doping case to be judged April 30

19 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The father of Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, Stere Halep, recently said that the athlete, who was temporarily suspended for doping, will be judged on Sunday, April 30, by the Sports Resolutions Tribunal, two days after the initially scheduled date.

"We still don't know anything. We're waiting just like you are. We don't know what's happening. The deadline was initially set for the 28th, but from what we understand, it was postponed to 30th. We're doing okay. When you're innocent, you fight tooth and nail," Simona Halep's father said after leaving the National Arena, where he watched the FCSB-Farul football match, according to Libertatea.

Halep, 31, was no. 1 in women’s singles ranking and has multiple Grand Slam titles under her belt. She is currently 26th in the WTA ranking and has not played tennis since August 2022.

On October 21, 2022, Simona Halep announced that she had tested positive for Roxadustat, a banned substance, at the 2022 US Open, which took place in August. She was temporarily suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on the same day.

Halep faces a four-year suspension because Roxadustat is included in the same category as erythropoietin by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The drug treats anemia in patients with kidney complications. In practice, it increases the production of red blood cells that facilitate the transport of oxygen in the blood, increasing the athlete's endurance.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln
03 March 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Shares of Romanian state-owned energy companies surge on high dividend expectations