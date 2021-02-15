Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep meets Serena Williams in Australian Open quarterfinals

Romania's tennis star Simona Halep qualified for the Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday, February 14, after a three-set win against Iga Swiatek.

The match ended 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour and 50 minutes. It was Simona Halep's 100th Grand Slam victory.

In the quarterfinal, which will be Halep's fifth at the Australian Open, the Romanian will play against Serena Williams. It will be their first meeting since Halep defeating Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

"You know, it's all-encompassing when you play somebody like her, and it's why such a great challenge because she got a chance couple years ago to play her in a Wimbledon final," Darren Cahill, Halep's coach, said, quoted by Wtatennis.com. "That was massive for Simona to get over that hurdle. So she'll go into this match with belief, but the execution is something that depends on the day."

The Australian Open tournament will end on February 21.

(Photo source: Facebook/Australian Open)