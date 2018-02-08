The latest public appearance of tennis star Simona Halep, the current number two in the WTA ranking, has provided yet another clue about her new sponsor, local sports newspaper ProSport reported.

Halep attended this week the basketball match between U-BT Cluj-Napoca and Keravnos B.C. wearing a jacket with the Nike logo. The night before, the tennis player was seen arriving at the airport wearing several items of the US brand.

ProSport reported this January that Halep was close to signing with Nike, which also sponsors tennis stars Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams or Maria Sharapova.

She is likely to announce her new sponsor this weekend, ProSport wrote.

Halep has been without a sponsor since the end of 2017, when she ended her collaboration with German group Adidas after not reaching a renewal deal.

She played the Australian Open final and the Shenzhen Open wearing a red dress, ordered from a seamstress in China.

(Photo: Simona Halep on Facebook)

