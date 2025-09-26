SIGNAL IDUNA Accelerates Digitalization in Romania: Two New Platforms Launched in an Integrated Transformation Project

News from Companies

SIGNAL IDUNA continues its digital transformation journey by introducing two essential platforms for its customers: the improved version of the Signal Care Assistant app and the new integrated website, which brings together the company's diverse portfolio of products and services into a single online experience, further enhanced by its recent expansion. Both platforms are part of a broad digital transformation initiative aimed at modernizing customer-oriented infrastructure.

This initiative marks a significant step in the company's strategy to simplify and streamline the way customers access health, life, and general insurance services, offering a unified, fast, and personalized digital experience tailored to today's consumer needs and lifestyles.

"With this project, we are accelerating SIGNAL IDUNA's digital transformation and reinforcing our commitment to our customers. Our goal is for every interaction with SIGNAL IDUNA insurance to be simpler, more transparent, and fully digital. The simultaneous launch of the new Signal Care Assistant app and the integrated website allows us to move forward in implementing our growth strategy for the coming years", said Tiberiu Maier, Chairman of the Managing Board of SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURĂRI.

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and as a web version, the new Signal Care Assistant app is dedicated to health and life insurance policyholders. It offers a significantly enhanced experience, with an intuitive interface, faster response times, and quick access to essential features.

For health insurance, the app provides a complete suite of functionalities, enabling users to manage their policy-covered services efficiently: fast appointment bookings at partner clinics or telemedicine sessions with real-time notifications, online reimbursement for covered medical services, the Easy Pay card for advance requests of medical service funds, the interactive Mediqa Net map for locating the nearest clinics in the network, as well as access to wellbeing services, including online sessions for psychological counseling, nutrition advice, and parental guidance. Additionally, the new Signal Care Assistant app includes a ratings and recommendations system to help users choose the best clinics.

For investment-linked life insurance, users can view key policy information, monitor fund performance, and manage their investments directly within the app through fund transfers and additional premium payments.

Complementing the app, SIGNAL IDUNA is launching a new integrated website with an intuitive structure and modern design. The platform brings together, in a single digital space, all the products and services offered by the two SIGNAL IDUNA companies in Romania: general insurance and health and life insurance.

"Digital transformation is one of our top priorities and an integral part of SIGNAL IDUNA's strategy in Romania. In all our projects, the customer remains at the center, and our goal is to provide a secure and straightforward experience that meets the expectations of an increasingly connected world.

The launch of the Signal Care Assistant app and the new website addresses this need, delivering flexibility and security in accessing services—anytime, anywhere. The platforms are designed to ensure transparency and clarity through an intuitive interface and responsive design that works seamlessly across all devices.

These projects are aligned with SIGNAL IDUNA Group's broader European digital transformation strategy", emphasized Tiberiu Maier, Chairman of the Managing Board of SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURĂRI.

This dual launch reflects SIGNAL IDUNA's strategic vision at the local level: accelerated digitalization, increased user autonomy, and a strong commitment to delivering a high-quality customer experience.

